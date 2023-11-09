Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: North Florida 1-0, Charleston Southern 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be playing at home against the North Florida Ospreys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Charleston Southern took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Eagles 94-59 at home. With Charleston Southern ahead 50-31 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Monday. They blew past the Mariners, posting a 92-55 win at home.

The Buccaneers and the Ospreys both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Thursday.

Looking forward, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Charleston Southern came up short against North Florida in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, falling 68-61. Will Charleston Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Charleston Southern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

North Florida has won both of the games they've played against Charleston Southern in the last 5 years.