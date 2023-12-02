Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: SC State 2-6, Charleston Southern 2-5

What to Know

After four games on the road, Charleston Southern is heading back home. They will take on the SC State Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 81-52.

Meanwhile, SC State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Paladins. SC State has struggled against Furman recently, as their match on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Buccaneers bumped their record down to 2-5 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 2-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Charleston Southern came up short against SC State in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 75-65. Will Charleston Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

SC State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Charleston Southern.