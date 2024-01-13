Halftime Report

SC Upstate is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against Charleston Southern.

If SC Upstate keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-10 in no time. On the other hand, Charleston Southern will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-10, Charleston Southern 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. SC Upstate took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Charleston Southern, who comes in off a win.

Charleston Southern's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 86-74. The victory was just what Charleston Southern needed coming off of a 77-56 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Winthrop on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 82-80. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Buccaneers' win ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-11. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

While only Charleston Southern took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, SC Upstate is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind SC Upstate when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 77-60. Will Charleston Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SC Upstate is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buccaneers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston Southern and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.