Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 12-8, Charleston Southern 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNC-Ash. is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. UNC-Ash. will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over the Highlanders, taking the game 81-69.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 78-59 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charleston Southern in their matchups with Winthrop: they've now lost eight in a row.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 12-8 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.9 points per game. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

UNC-Ash. was able to grind out a solid victory over Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 75-66. Does UNC-Ash. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.