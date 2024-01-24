Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Winthrop 13-8, Charleston Southern 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Despite being away, Winthrop is looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 79-74. That's two games in a row now that Winthrop has lost by exactly five points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact Charleston Southern found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 86-79 to the Panthers.

This is the second loss in a row for the Eagles and nudges their season record down to 13-8. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Winthrop's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Winthrop was able to grind out a solid victory over Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-67. Does Winthrop have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Winthrop is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.