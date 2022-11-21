Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 2-2; Charleston Southern 1-2

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Bethune-Cookman will be strutting in after a win while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Charleston Southern was expected to have a tough go of it last Wednesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 99-79 to the Tulane Green Wave.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Wildcats at home against the Trinity Baptist Eagles last week as the team secured an 83-46 victory.

Charleston Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

Charleston Southern is now 1-2 while Bethune-Cookman sits at 2-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buccaneers have only been able to knock down 37.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 42nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.