Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-25; Charleston Southern 8-20
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 12-4 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Buccaneers and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they played on Wednesday, losing 80-62.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Presbyterian as they fell 59-57 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Presbyterian, who fell 61-60 when the teams previously met last month.
Charleston Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.
The losses put the Buccaneers at 8-20 and the Blue Hose at 5-25. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Charleston Southern is 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charleston Southern have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Charleston Southern 67 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Feb 23, 2022 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 26, 2022 - Presbyterian 62 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Charleston Southern 81 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Jan 30, 2019 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 84
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 68 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 10, 2018 - Charleston Southern 64 vs. Presbyterian 54
- Jan 24, 2018 - Presbyterian 57 vs. Charleston Southern 49
- Feb 04, 2017 - Charleston Southern 71 vs. Presbyterian 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Charleston Southern 73 vs. Presbyterian 52
- Feb 11, 2016 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Presbyterian 63
- Jan 20, 2016 - Charleston Southern 73 vs. Presbyterian 72