Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-25; Charleston Southern 8-20

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 12-4 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Buccaneers and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they played on Wednesday, losing 80-62.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Presbyterian as they fell 59-57 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Presbyterian, who fell 61-60 when the teams previously met last month.

Charleston Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.

The losses put the Buccaneers at 8-20 and the Blue Hose at 5-25. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Charleston Southern is 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston Southern have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Presbyterian.