Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 6-6; Charleston Southern 4-8
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a matchup against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since Jan. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Charleston Southern has to be aching after a bruising 83-63 loss to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate walked away with a 70-62 victory.
South Carolina Upstate's win lifted them to 6-6 while Charleston Southern's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
Series History
Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate both have five wins in their last ten games.
