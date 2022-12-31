Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 6-6; Charleston Southern 4-8

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a matchup against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since Jan. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Charleston Southern has to be aching after a bruising 83-63 loss to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate walked away with a 70-62 victory.

South Carolina Upstate's win lifted them to 6-6 while Charleston Southern's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate both have five wins in their last ten games.