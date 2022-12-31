Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 6-6; Charleston Southern 4-8

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a matchup against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since Jan. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Charleston Southern has to be aching after a bruising 83-63 loss to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate walked away with a 70-62 victory.

South Carolina Upstate's win lifted them to 6-6 while Charleston Southern's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate both have five wins in their last ten games.

  • Mar 04, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 72 vs. Charleston Southern 62
  • Feb 19, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 78 vs. Charleston Southern 73
  • Jan 22, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 70 vs. Charleston Southern 57
  • Feb 10, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 66 vs. Charleston Southern 52
  • Jan 02, 2020 - Charleston Southern 89 vs. South Carolina Upstate 75
  • Mar 05, 2019 - Charleston Southern 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 52
  • Feb 21, 2019 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. South Carolina Upstate 60
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 90 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
  • Nov 18, 2017 - Charleston Southern 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
  • Nov 19, 2016 - South Carolina Upstate 79 vs. Charleston Southern 77