Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 6-6; Charleston Southern 4-8

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a game against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since Jan. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Buccaneers and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Charleston Southern has to be hurting after a devastating 83-63 defeat at the hands of the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday South Carolina Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina Upstate was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles, winning 70-62.

South Carolina Upstate's victory lifted them to 6-6 while Charleston Southern's loss dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate both have five wins in their last ten games.