Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: The Citadel 4-3; Charleston Southern 2-3

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will square off against the The Citadel Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Citadel should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Buccaneers will be looking to right the ship.

Charleston Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 69-64 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Charleston Southern got double-digit scores from four players: guard Claudell Harris Jr. (17), forward Taje' Kelly (16), guard Tahlik Chavez (12), and guard Tyeree Bryan (11).

Meanwhile, The Citadel took their contest against the IUPUI Jaguars last Friday by a conclusive 74-53 score.

Charleston Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Buccaneers are now 2-3 while the Bulldogs sit at 4-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charleston Southern comes into the matchup boasting the 19th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.2. Less enviably, The Citadel is 53rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against The Citadel.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.