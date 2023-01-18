Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 13-6; Charleston Southern 7-10

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Asheville winning the first 85-66 and the Buccaneers taking the second 79-78.

Charleston Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Radford Highlanders.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-67 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charleston Southern got away with a 79-78 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved UNC-Asheville out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Charleston Southern.