Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Davidson 3-3, Charlotte 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Davidson might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Davidson found out the hard way. They were dealt a punishing 89-55 defeat at the hands of the Gaels.

Meanwhile, the 49ers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Panthers on Saturday, taking the game 65-57. Charlotte was down 30-17 with 5:23 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 23 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Nik Graves was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Wildcats have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-3 record this season. As for the 49ers, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2.

Davidson is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Davidson: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Charlotte is a 3.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the 49ers slightly, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 122.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Charlotte.