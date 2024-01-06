Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: FAU 11-3, Charlotte 6-7

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Dale F. Halton Arena. FAU will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact FAU proved on Tuesday. They greeted the New Year with with a 79-64 win over the Pirates. The success was a return to things as normal for FAU, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 72-68 upset defeat to FGCU.

Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin were among the main playmakers for FAU as the former scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals and the latter scored 20 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Vladislav Goldin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 49ers came up short against the Mustangs on Tuesday and fell 66-54. Charlotte has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Lu'Cye Patterson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Owls' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.5 points per game. As for the 49ers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given FAU's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU strolled past Charlotte in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 67-52. Does FAU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charlotte turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FAU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.