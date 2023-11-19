Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: George Mason 3-0, Charlotte 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium -- St. Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium -- St. Augustine, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will face off against the George Mason Patriots at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Flagler Gymnasium. Despite being away, Charlotte is looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, the 49ers didn't have too much trouble with the Wolverines at home as they won 62-45.

Charlotte's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Meanwhile, George Mason had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Big Red by a score of 90-83. With that victory, George Mason brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Keyshawn Hall, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. Hall is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season. Amari Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 7 rebounds.

The 49ers now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Patriots, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, George Mason is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be Charlotte's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charlotte have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

George Mason is a slight 2-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 125 points.

