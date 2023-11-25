Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Georgia State 3-2, Charlotte 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

What to Know

After two games on the road, Charlotte is heading back home. They will take on the Georgia State Panthers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Charlotte might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, it was a hard-fought game, but the 49ers had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Knights.

Despite the defeat, Charlotte had strong showings from Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 21 points. Patterson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, even though Little Rock scored an imposing 90 points on Wednesday, Georgia State still came out on top. The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 93-90 win over the Trojans. Having forecasted a close win for Georgia State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charlotte have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Charlotte came up short against Georgia State in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 76-65. Can Charlotte avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia State has won both of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 4 years.