Liberty Flames @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Liberty 1-0, Charlotte 1-0

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



The Liberty Flames will face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Liberty took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Mustangs, posting a 103-43 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-19.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.2% better than the opposition, a fact Charlotte proved on Monday. They took down the Black Bears 69-52.

Nik Graves was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 15 points.

The Flames' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the 49ers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.