Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Memphis 13-4, Charlotte 7-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.9 points per game this season.

Memphis is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Temple just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 88-81 to the Owls. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by PJ Haggerty, who scored 21 points along with three steals. The game was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Dain Dainja, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 68-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wichita State.

Memphis' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-4. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: Memphis has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've only made 29.1% of their threes this season. Given Memphis' sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Memphis took their victory against Charlotte when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 76-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.