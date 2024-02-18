Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Wichita State 10-15, Charlotte 16-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Dale F. Halton Arena. Wichita State is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Wichita State faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They fell 68-55 to the Pirates. That's two games in a row now that Wichita State has lost by exactly 13 points.

Meanwhile, the 49ers beat the Roadrunners 79-70 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Charlotte.

Charlotte can attribute much of their success to Dishon Jackson, who scored 19 points.

The Shockers have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season. As for the 49ers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 16-8 record this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Wichita State's sizable advantage in that area, the 49ers will need to find a way to close that gap.