Who's Playing

Boise State @ Charlotte

Current Records: Boise State 1-1; Charlotte 2-0

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will square off against the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center.

Boise State beat the Washington State Cougars 71-61 this past Saturday. Marcus Shaver Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for the Broncos, posting a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Charlotte was a heavy favorite Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 80-47 at home. Four players on the 49ers scored in the double digits: Jackson Threadgill (14), Igor Milicic Jr. (13), Brice Williams (13), and Montre' Gipson (10).

Their wins bumped Boise State to 1-1 and Charlotte to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNews

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.