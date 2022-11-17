Who's Playing
Boise State @ Charlotte
Current Records: Boise State 1-1; Charlotte 2-0
What to Know
The Boise State Broncos will square off against the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center.
Boise State beat the Washington State Cougars 71-61 this past Saturday. Marcus Shaver Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for the Broncos, posting a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Charlotte was a heavy favorite Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 80-47 at home. Four players on the 49ers scored in the double digits: Jackson Threadgill (14), Igor Milicic Jr. (13), Brice Williams (13), and Montre' Gipson (10).
Their wins bumped Boise State to 1-1 and Charlotte to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNews
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.