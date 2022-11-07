Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Charlotte

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Coppin State Eagles will face off at 6 p.m. ET November 7th at Dale F. Halton Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Charlotte was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-14. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Coppin State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.10% from the floor, which was the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 92%) in college basketball. Coppin State experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 38.60% of their shots, making them 355th worst (bottom 102%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.25

Odds

The 49ers are a big 11-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.