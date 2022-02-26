Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Charlotte

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 15-13; Charlotte 15-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Charlotte 49ers and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a victory, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to get back in the win column.

The 49ers were able to grind out a solid win over the Florida International Panthers on Thursday, winning 64-55.

Meanwhile, the contest between Florida Atlantic and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Florida Atlantic falling 70-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte's win brought them up to 15-12 while the Owls' defeat pulled them down to 15-13. The 49ers are 8-6 after wins this season, and Florida Atlantic is 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Odds

The 49ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.

Jan 17, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 96 vs. Charlotte 67

Jan 23, 2021 - Charlotte 74 vs. Florida Atlantic 71

Jan 22, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 66 vs. Charlotte 53

Jan 23, 2020 - Charlotte 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 68

Jan 12, 2019 - Charlotte 65 vs. Florida Atlantic 60

Mar 03, 2018 - Charlotte 85 vs. Florida Atlantic 78

Jan 18, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 75 vs. Charlotte 64

Feb 02, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 77 vs. Charlotte 75

Jan 30, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 82 vs. Charlotte 77

Injury Report for Charlotte

Brice Williams: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Musa Jallow: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Florida Atlantic

No Injury Information