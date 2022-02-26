Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Charlotte
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 15-13; Charlotte 15-12
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Charlotte 49ers and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a victory, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to get back in the win column.
The 49ers were able to grind out a solid win over the Florida International Panthers on Thursday, winning 64-55.
Meanwhile, the contest between Florida Atlantic and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Florida Atlantic falling 70-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Charlotte's win brought them up to 15-12 while the Owls' defeat pulled them down to 15-13. The 49ers are 8-6 after wins this season, and Florida Atlantic is 7-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Jan 17, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 96 vs. Charlotte 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Charlotte 74 vs. Florida Atlantic 71
- Jan 22, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 66 vs. Charlotte 53
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charlotte 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 68
- Jan 12, 2019 - Charlotte 65 vs. Florida Atlantic 60
- Mar 03, 2018 - Charlotte 85 vs. Florida Atlantic 78
- Jan 18, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 75 vs. Charlotte 64
- Feb 02, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 77 vs. Charlotte 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 82 vs. Charlotte 77
Injury Report for Charlotte
- Brice Williams: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)
- Musa Jallow: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)