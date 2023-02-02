Who's Playing

Florida International @ Charlotte

Current Records: Florida International 11-11; Charlotte 13-8

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Charlotte and the Florida International Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Florida International will be strutting in after a win while the 49ers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Charlotte as they fell 65-63 to the Rice Owls last Thursday. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of guard Lu'Cye Patterson, who had 18 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Florida International proved too difficult a challenge. The Panthers beat the Blue Raiders 82-74.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Florida International have struggled against the spread on the road.

Charlotte is now 13-8 while Florida International sits at 11-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte enters the game with only 61.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Panthers are 39th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Florida International.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.60

Odds

The 49ers are a big 9-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 12 games against Florida International.