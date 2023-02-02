Who's Playing

Florida International @ Charlotte

Current Records: Florida International 11-11; Charlotte 13-8

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The 49ers and the Florida International Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Florida International will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Charlotte as they fell 65-63 to the Rice Owls last Thursday. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of guard Lu'Cye Patterson, who had 18 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Florida International proved too difficult a challenge. The Panthers took their matchup against the Blue Raiders 82-74.

The 49ers are now 13-8 while Florida International sits at 11-11. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte comes into the game boasting the 17th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.6. On the other end of the spectrum, Florida International is 41st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 12 games against Florida International.