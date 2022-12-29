Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Charlotte

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 8-4; Charlotte 9-3

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Charlotte and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Middle Tenn. winning the first 78-63 at home and the 49ers taking the second 60-56.

Charlotte came up short against the UAB Blazers last week, falling 76-68.

Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Middle Tenn. in an 83-67 victory over the Racers. Five players on the Blue Raiders scored in the double digits: forward DeAndre Dishman (17), guard Camryn Weston (17), guard Eli Lawrence (15), guard Elias King (14), and guard Justin Bufford (10).

The 49ers are now 9-3 while Middle Tenn. sits at 8-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte comes into the matchup boasting the 27th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. But Middle Tenn. ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won nine out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.