Who's Playing
North Texas @ Charlotte
Current Records: North Texas 23-5; Charlotte 16-11
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Mean Green beat the Texas-El Paso Miners 80-72 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 74-67.
The wins brought North Texas up to 23-5 and Charlotte to 16-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas ranks second in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 56.4 on average. Charlotte is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with only 61.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte and North Texas both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 11, 2023 - North Texas 67 vs. Charlotte 43
- Jan 20, 2022 - North Texas 65 vs. Charlotte 51
- Mar 04, 2020 - Charlotte 56 vs. North Texas 43
- Feb 13, 2020 - North Texas 81 vs. Charlotte 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Texas 73 vs. Charlotte 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Charlotte 70 vs. North Texas 68
- Jan 26, 2017 - Charlotte 82 vs. North Texas 81
- Dec 31, 2016 - Charlotte 101 vs. North Texas 76
- Mar 05, 2016 - North Texas 80 vs. Charlotte 77
- Feb 13, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. North Texas 79