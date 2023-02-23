Who's Playing

North Texas @ Charlotte

Current Records: North Texas 23-5; Charlotte 16-11

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mean Green beat the Texas-El Paso Miners 80-72 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 74-67.

The wins brought North Texas up to 23-5 and Charlotte to 16-11. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas ranks second in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 56.4 on average. Charlotte is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with only 61.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte and North Texas both have five wins in their last ten games.