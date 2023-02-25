Who's Playing

Rice @ Charlotte

Current Records: Rice 17-11; Charlotte 17-11

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Rice Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Dale F. Halton Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The 49ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 55-49 win. Charlotte's guard Lu'Cye Patterson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Rice on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-57 punch to the gut against the UAB Blazers. Guard Quincy Olivari had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with and five turnovers.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Charlotte's victory brought them up to 17-11 while Rice's loss pulled them down to an identical 17-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.3 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Owls are stumbling into the matchup with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Rice.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rice have won eight out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.