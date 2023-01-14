Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Charlotte

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-10; Charlotte 11-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Charlotte 49ers are heading back home. The 49ers and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Charlotte was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 71-67 to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 69-57 to the Texas-El Paso Miners. The losing side was boosted by guard John Buggs III, who had 23 points.

Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. If their 11-5 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Charlotte is now 11-5 while the Roadrunners sit at 7-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 49ers rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, Texas-San Antonio is stumbling into the game with the 25th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas-San Antonio.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.70

Odds

The 49ers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won four out of their last seven games against Texas-San Antonio.