How to watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 1-1; Wake Forest 2-1

Last Season Records: Charlotte 8-21; Wake Forest 11-20

What to Know

Charlotte's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dale F. Halton Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Charlotte strolled past the Davidson Wildcats with points to spare, taking the contest 71-58.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, Wake Forest took down the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 98-79. G Chaundee Brown and C Olivier Sarr were among the main playmakers for Wake Forest as the former posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards and the latter had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Charlotte found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 80-56 punch to the gut against Wake Forest when the two teams last met in December of last year. Maybe the 49ers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wake Forest have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last five years.