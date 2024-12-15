Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Chattanooga and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama A&M 40-26.

If Chattanooga keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, Alabama A&M will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Alabama A&M 4-5, Chattanooga 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Bulldogs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Chattanooga Mocs in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at at McKenzie Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.7 points per game this season.

Alabama A&M is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 83 points back in November, they were much more limited against Lipscomb two weeks ago. They were completely outmatched by the Bisons at home and fell 82-44. The matchup marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga earned a 75-67 victory over Evansville on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Trey Bonham, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points. What's more, he also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in February.

Alabama A&M has been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season. As for Chattanooga, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chattanooga, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7. Given Alabama A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Chattanooga will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama A&M lost to Chattanooga on the road by a decisive 88-72 margin when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Can Alabama A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 15.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.