Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-2, Chattanooga 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will head out on the road to face off against the Chattanooga Mocs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McKenzie Arena. Bellarmine might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Knights came up short against the Wildcats and fell 83-75. Bellarmine has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Bash Wieland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 17 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Langdon Hatton, who earned 14 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Chattanooga proved on Friday. They walked away with a 81-71 victory over the Cardinals. The win made it back-to-back wins for Chattanooga.

Chattanooga got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Sam Alexis out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Honor Huff was another key contributor, going 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assists.

The Wildcats' win bumped their season record to 1-1 while the Knights' defeat dropped theirs to 0-2.

Bellarmine came up short against Chattanooga in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 77-68. Can Bellarmine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.