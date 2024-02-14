Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: ETSU 13-12, Chattanooga 17-8

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

What to Know

After two games on the road, Chattanooga is heading back home. They and the ETSU Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. ETSU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Chattanooga, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22% better than the opposition, a fact Chattanooga proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Spartans 89-61 on the road.

Trey Bonham went supernova for Chattanooga, scoring 31 points along with seven assists and four steals. Honor Huff was another key contributor, going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 19 points and 0 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, ETSU's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Paladins by a score of 65-63. ETSU has not had much luck with the Paladins recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, ETSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jadyn Parker, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Parker is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Quimari Peterson, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Mocs pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their sixth straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.7 points per game. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 13-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Chattanooga just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 39.6% of their shots this season. Given Chattanooga's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Chattanooga was able to grind out a solid victory over the Buccaneers when the teams last played back in January, winning 81-74. Does Chattanooga have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Buccaneers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.