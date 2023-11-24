Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Evansville 4-0, Chattanooga 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will head out on the road to face off against the Chattanooga Mocs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McKenzie Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect four-game seasons.

Evansville's and Ball State's matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Evansville turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. Everything went the Aces' way against the Cardinals as the Aces made off with a 74-50 victory. Considering Evansville has won three contests by more than 18 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Evansville's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 13 points along with 5 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Humrichous, who scored 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, the Mocs earned a 68-63 win over the Golden Eagles on Sunday.

The Aces have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Mocs, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Evansville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.