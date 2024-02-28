Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Mercer 14-15, Chattanooga 19-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Mercer has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Mercer has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 261 points over their last three contests.

On Saturday, the Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 86-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Chattanooga on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The Bears' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-15. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.0 points per game. As for the Mocs, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-10.

Mercer came up short against the Mocs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 74-60. Can Mercer avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.