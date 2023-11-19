Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 1-3, Chattanooga 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Chattanooga is 6-1 against Tennessee Tech since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Chattanooga Mocs will be playing at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Chattanooga entered their tilt with Bellarmine with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Mocs walked away with a 72-64 win over the Knights on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 82-70. The victory was just what Tennessee Tech needed coming off of a 96-65 loss in their prior match.

The Mocs' victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Chattanooga was able to grind out a solid win over Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 81-74. Will Chattanooga repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee Tech.