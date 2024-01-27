Who's Playing
The Citadel Bulldogs @ Chattanooga Mocs
Current Records: The Citadel 9-11, Chattanooga 13-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Citadel is 2-8 against Chattanooga since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
The Citadel's six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bears 68-66. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 79-65 win over the Terriers.
The Bulldogs' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-11. As for the Mocs, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Citadel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Citadel suffered a grim 82-63 defeat to Chattanooga when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can The Citadel avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Chattanooga 82 vs. The Citadel 63
- Dec 29, 2022 - The Citadel 76 vs. Chattanooga 68
- Mar 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. The Citadel 62
- Jan 08, 2022 - Chattanooga 85 vs. The Citadel 67
- Feb 13, 2021 - Chattanooga 70 vs. The Citadel 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - The Citadel 92 vs. Chattanooga 87
- Feb 19, 2020 - Chattanooga 91 vs. The Citadel 68
- Jan 22, 2020 - Chattanooga 92 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 21, 2019 - Chattanooga 68 vs. The Citadel 65