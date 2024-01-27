Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: The Citadel 9-11, Chattanooga 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Citadel is 2-8 against Chattanooga since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Citadel's six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bears 68-66. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 79-65 win over the Terriers.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-11. As for the Mocs, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Citadel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Citadel is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep The Citadel's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Chattanooga over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 10-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.