Who's Playing
UNCG Spartans @ Chattanooga Mocs
Current Records: UNCG 11-5, Chattanooga 10-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at McKenzie Arena. UNCG is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
Last Thursday, the Spartans couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 79-70. UNCG has not had much luck with Samford recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Keydets 109-61 at home. With Chattanooga ahead 52-30 at the half, the match was all but over already.
The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for the Mocs, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-6.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UNCG hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UNCG is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
Odds
Chattanooga is a slight 1-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 143 points.
Series History
UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.
- Feb 18, 2023 - UNCG 93 vs. Chattanooga 76
- Jan 04, 2023 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 61
- Feb 17, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Jan 20, 2022 - Chattanooga 72 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - UNCG 60 vs. Chattanooga 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - UNCG 74 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Mar 07, 2020 - Chattanooga 78 vs. UNCG 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Chattanooga 74 vs. UNCG 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Chattanooga 52
- Feb 09, 2019 - UNCG 78 vs. Chattanooga 63