Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: UNCG 11-5, Chattanooga 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at McKenzie Arena. UNCG is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Spartans couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 79-70. UNCG has not had much luck with Samford recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Keydets 109-61 at home. With Chattanooga ahead 52-30 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for the Mocs, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UNCG hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCG is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 1-point favorite against UNCG, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.