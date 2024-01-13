Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: UNCG 11-5, Chattanooga 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at McKenzie Arena. The timing is sure in Chattanooga's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while UNCG has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Chattanooga entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Keydets at home to the tune of 109-61. With Chattanooga ahead 52-30 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 79-70. UNCG has struggled against Samford recently, as their game on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Mocs' victory bumped their record up to 10-6. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Chattanooga lost to UNCG at home by a decisive 93-76 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can Chattanooga avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.