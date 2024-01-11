Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: VMI 3-12, Chattanooga 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

VMI is 2-8 against Chattanooga since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. VMI is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact VMI found out the hard way on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-64 to the Bears. VMI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-28.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They greeted the New Year with with a 73-58 win over the Paladins.

The Keydets have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-12 record this season. As for the Mocs, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on VMI: they have a less-than-stellar 3-9 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 15-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.