Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ Chattanooga Mocs
Current Records: Wofford 15-12, Chattanooga 18-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at McKenzie Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Chattanooga unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They received a tough blow as they fell 82-65 to the Paladins.
Chattanooga's defeat came about despite a quality game from Honor Huff, who scored 26 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Huff has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the Terriers couldn't handle the Spartans on Saturday and fell 58-47. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.
The Mocs' defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-9. As for the Terriers, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-12.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Chattanooga beat the Terriers 79-65 when the teams last played back in January. Does Chattanooga have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Terriers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 65
- Mar 05, 2023 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wofford 86 vs. Chattanooga 74
- Jan 25, 2023 - Wofford 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Mar 06, 2022 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. Wofford 67
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wofford 77 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wofford 72 vs. Chattanooga 70