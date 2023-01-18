Who's Playing

Furman @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Furman 13-6; Chattanooga 11-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Chattanooga Mocs and the Furman Paladins will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Chattanooga was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Samford Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Furman came up short against the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday, falling 88-80.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mocs are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Chattanooga got away with a 64-63 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved Furman out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

Odds

The Mocs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Paladins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Furman have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chattanooga.