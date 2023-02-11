Who's Playing
Mercer @ Chattanooga
Current Records: Mercer 12-14; Chattanooga 13-13
What to Know
The Mercer Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKenzie Arena. Mercer hasn't won a matchup against Chattanooga since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Mercer was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 70-69 to the Samford Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the The Citadel Bulldogs at home on Wednesday as they won 82-63.
Chattanooga's win lifted them to 13-13 while Mercer's loss dropped them down to 12-14. We'll see if Chattanooga can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Chattanooga have won nine out of their last 15 games against Mercer.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Mercer 51
- Feb 07, 2022 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Mercer 72
- Feb 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - Mercer 81 vs. Chattanooga 77
- Jan 13, 2021 - Chattanooga 83 vs. Mercer 80
- Feb 22, 2020 - Mercer 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Mercer 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Mercer 74 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Jan 17, 2019 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Mercer 70
- Feb 10, 2018 - Mercer 84 vs. Chattanooga 75
- Jan 15, 2018 - Mercer 75 vs. Chattanooga 71
- Feb 25, 2017 - Mercer 64 vs. Chattanooga 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 08, 2016 - Chattanooga 72 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Mercer 62