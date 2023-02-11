Who's Playing

Mercer @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Mercer 12-14; Chattanooga 13-13

What to Know

The Mercer Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKenzie Arena. Mercer hasn't won a matchup against Chattanooga since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Mercer was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 70-69 to the Samford Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the The Citadel Bulldogs at home on Wednesday as they won 82-63.

Chattanooga's win lifted them to 13-13 while Mercer's loss dropped them down to 12-14. We'll see if Chattanooga can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Chattanooga have won nine out of their last 15 games against Mercer.