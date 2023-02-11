Who's Playing
Mercer @ Chattanooga
Current Records: Mercer 12-14; Chattanooga 13-13
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Mercer Bears will be on the road. Mercer and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chattanooga and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021.
Mercer was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 70-69 to the Samford Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the The Citadel Bulldogs at home on Wednesday as they won 82-63.
Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Chattanooga's win lifted them to 13-13 while Mercer's loss dropped them down to 12-14. We'll see if the Mocs can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Mocs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chattanooga have won nine out of their last 15 games against Mercer.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Mercer 51
- Feb 07, 2022 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Mercer 72
- Feb 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - Mercer 81 vs. Chattanooga 77
- Jan 13, 2021 - Chattanooga 83 vs. Mercer 80
- Feb 22, 2020 - Mercer 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Mercer 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Mercer 74 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Jan 17, 2019 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Mercer 70
- Feb 10, 2018 - Mercer 84 vs. Chattanooga 75
- Jan 15, 2018 - Mercer 75 vs. Chattanooga 71
- Feb 25, 2017 - Mercer 64 vs. Chattanooga 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 08, 2016 - Chattanooga 72 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Mercer 62