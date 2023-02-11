Who's Playing

Mercer @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Mercer 12-14; Chattanooga 13-13

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Mercer Bears will be on the road. Mercer and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chattanooga and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021.

Mercer was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 70-69 to the Samford Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the The Citadel Bulldogs at home on Wednesday as they won 82-63.

Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Chattanooga's win lifted them to 13-13 while Mercer's loss dropped them down to 12-14. We'll see if the Mocs can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Mocs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Chattanooga have won nine out of their last 15 games against Mercer.