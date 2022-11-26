Who's Playing

Murray State @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Murray State 3-2; Chattanooga 2-3

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will play host again and welcome the Murray State Racers to McKenzie Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Saturday. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while the Mocs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Chattanooga got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-66 to the Lipscomb Bisons. One thing holding Chattanooga back was the mediocre play of guard Jamal Johnson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between MSU and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as MSU wrapped it up with a 77-60 win. The Racers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Jamari Smith, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard JaCobi Wood, who almost posted a triple-double on 12 points, 11 dimes, and eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mocs are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Chattanooga is now 2-3 while MSU sits at a mirror-image 3-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chattanooga is stumbling into the matchup with the 49th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. MSUs have had an even harder time: they are 19th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.