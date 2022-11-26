Who's Playing

Murray State @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Murray State 3-2; Chattanooga 2-3

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Murray State Racers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at McKenzie Arena. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Mocs will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Chattanooga got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-66 to the Lipscomb Bisons. Chattanooga didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Jamal Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for Chattanooga; Johnson finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much trouble with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday as they won 77-60. Forward Jamari Smith and guard JaCobi Wood were among the main playmakers for the Racers as the former had 19 points along with seven rebounds and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 12 points, 11 assists, and eight boards.

The Mocs are now 2-3 while MSU sits at a mirror-image 3-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chattanooga is stumbling into the contest with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. MSUs have had an even harder time: they are 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.