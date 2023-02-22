Who's Playing

Samford @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Samford 20-9; Chattanooga 15-14

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the Samford Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at McKenzie Arena. Samford should still be feeling good after a win, while the Mocs will be looking to get back in the win column.

Chattanooga ended up a good deal behind the UNCG Spartans when they played this past Saturday, losing 93-76. Chattanooga's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jamal Johnson, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the Bulldogs were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put a hurting on the VMI Keydets on the road to the tune of 96-61. Samford's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jaron Rillie, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and eight assists, and guard Bubba Parham, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Chattanooga and Samford were neck-and-neck, but the Mocs came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Maybe Chattanooga will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Samford.