Who's Playing

VMI @ Chattanooga

Regular Season Records: VMI 7-24; Chattanooga 15-16

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the VMI Keydets are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Chattanooga received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 86-74 to the Wofford Terriers. The Mocs got double-digit scores from five players: forward KC Hankton (14), guard Demetrius Davis (13), guard A.J. Caldwell (12), guard Dalvin White (11), and guard Brody Robinson (11).

Meanwhile, the Keydets ended up a good deal behind the Western Carolina Catamounts when they played on Saturday, losing 85-66. A silver lining for VMI was the play of center Tyler Houser, who had 26 points in addition to six boards.

Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Chattanooga is 28th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. VMIs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a big 13-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mocs, as the game opened with the Mocs as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chattanooga have won ten out of their last 15 games against VMI.