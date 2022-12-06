Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 7-3; Chattanooga 5-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chattanooga Mocs are heading back home. They will take on the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Mocs and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Chattanooga wrapped it up with an 82-71 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the IUPUI Jaguars at home this past Saturday as they won 74-61.

Chattanooga is now 5-3 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 7-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chattanooga is 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.