Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 5-5, Chicago State 6-9

What to Know

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jones Convocation Center. Bethune-Cook. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Bethune-Cook. found out the hard way on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-63 to the Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Chicago State entered their tilt with UT-Rio Grande Valley with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Cougars walked away with a 78-68 win over the Vaqueros on Monday.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Cougars, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-9 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Bethune-Cook. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Bethune-Cook.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bethune-Cook. is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Bethune-Cook. is playing as the underdog, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Chicago State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Bethune-Cook. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.