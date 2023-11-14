Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: CSNorthridge 1-1, Chicago State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jones Convocation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact CSNorthridge proved on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-73 win over the Vandals. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the Cougars beat the Screaming Eagles 78-67 on Sunday.

The victory got the Matadors back to even at 1-1. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 1-2.

CSNorthridge is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for CSNorthridge considering the team was a sub-par 3-23 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $407.53. Chicago State has been fighting an uphill battle this season, but the upcoming match will be the first they're favored to win.

Odds

Chicago State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.